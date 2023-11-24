Discover Maurizio Sarri's witty response to Saudi Pro League rumors and his unique perspective on coaching amid discussions of a move.

Maurizio Sarri, the tactically astute manager at Lazio, has found himself in the spotlight amid swirling speculations linking him to the Saudi Pro League. Famed for his trademark wit, Sarri injected humor into the discussion by teasingly questioning the smoking regulations in Saudi Arabia when confronted with the prospect.

“Coach in Saudi Arabia? Can I smoke there? Then we'll see…” quipped Sarri, showcasing his characteristic dry humor and hinting at the significance of his smoking habits even in considering potential job offers. His infamous sixty-a-day smoking habit has been a constant companion throughout his managerial career.

The Italian maestro's relationship with smoking is iconic; during his tenure as Napoli's boss, he famously had a specially designated area for his smoking breaks. Often seen chewing unlit cigarettes on the touchline, Sarri's unorthodox approach to coaching and his personal habits have been an intriguing aspect of his managerial persona.

While rumors swirl regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, Sarri's commitment to Lazio stands firm, extending his contract until 2025. Despite his light-hearted response to the Saudi links, Sarri has expressed his wish to conclude his coaching journey in the heart of Italian football, stating, “I would like it to be like this. I don't set time limits, so it's not just up to me.”

However, in a poignant reflection earlier this season, Sarri hinted at the changing dynamics of football, expressing a sense of detachment from the game he once adored. Following a victory over Celtic, he ruefully admitted, “This is no longer the game I love.”

Lazio, currently occupying the tenth spot in Serie A, are navigating a turbulent season, aiming to surge from their current position to challenge for a top-four berth, merely four points adrift.

As discussions swirl around his future, Sarri remains focused on Lazio's imminent Champions League encounter against Celtic, an opportunity for the Italian side to secure a coveted spot in the tournament's last 16 amidst the backdrop of his playful yet thought-provoking inquiries about a potential Saudi Pro League venture.