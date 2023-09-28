The Saudi Pro League clubs are gearing up for a potential pursuit of Victor Osimhen, who may seek a move away from Napoli in January following a recent controversy involving TikTok videos. After these incidents, Osimhen's agent even threatened legal action against Napoli, putting his future with the Italian champions in doubt.

The controversy arose when Napoli's official TikTok account posted and later deleted videos that made fun of Osimhen's penalty miss during a goalless draw against Bologna. While the Nigerian striker has an impressive track record with 62 goals in 107 appearances for Napoli, the videos seemed to mock his appeal for the penalty, featuring a sped-up voice and a caption that read, ‘Gimme penalty please,' before showing the missed spot-kick.

Adding to the turmoil, a second video allegedly from the club's account compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut,' a term widely regarded as a racial slur. These incidents have strained Osimhen's relationship with Napoli and fueled speculation about his potential departure.

Saudi Pro League clubs, known for their ambitious signings, are poised to lead the chase for Osimhen in the upcoming January transfer window. This league made significant splashes in the summer transfer market, attracting stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Aymeric Laporte to Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid has also expressed interest in Osimhen, seeking to bolster their attacking options following Benzema's departure. However, competition for Osimhen's signature is fierce, with Chelsea reportedly in the mix due to their scoring struggles this season. The Blues have scored just five goals in six matches, and Osimhen's goal-scoring prowess at Napoli has caught their attention.

Yet, Chelsea's pursuit may be complicated by their new wage structure, which ties player salaries to Champions League qualification, a strategy introduced following Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022. The club aims to reduce its wage bill by £80.6m annually.

Osimhen's current contract with Napoli runs until June 2025, potentially forcing Napoli to consider a sale either in January or the summer transfer window. Previously linked with clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Osimhen's market value is estimated at around £150 million, setting the stage for a potentially high-stakes transfer battle shortly. Will he move to the Saudi Pro League or stay in Europe?