The Savannah Bananas 2023 Banana Ball World Tour has ended after an eight-month run this year. The Bananas traveled all over the United States this season with stops in Florida, Ohio, and California, and saw tons of fans roll in to watch them play.

The Bananas thanked fans for their turnout and support by posting the following statement to their social media page: “Wow. After eight months, 87 games, over 500,000 fans, and an insane amount of memories; the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour has officially come to an end. We can't thank you fans enough for coming to the games, watching the livestream, following on social media, and going Bananas with us all the time. We love you, Banana Nation.”

The Bananas, who originated from Savannah, Georgia, initially were a College Summer Baseball team from their founding in 2016 until 2022. However, they have since become an exhibition team as they use their alternative and uniquely fun “banana ball” rules. The rules include a foul ball being “out” when a fan catches it and no bunting. The players on the Bananas dress in all yellow uniforms and even the owner Jesse Cole wears a yellow suit. To add to all the fun, the Bananas regularly have dances, celebrations, and music videos like performing to the Backstreet Boys and doing the Napoleon Dynamite dance.

They have become notably popular thanks to their fun approach, accumulating over 7.6 million followers on Tik Tok. They have gained so many followers that they have more than any actual MLB team.