Genshin Impact – The Wanderer Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

Scaramouche, now known as The Wanderer, will finally become playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.3. Read on for his skills, talents, materials, and more.

The Wanderer is a 5-star Anemo Catalyst. His Ascension Stat is CRIT Rate%, earning up to 19.2% on max ascension. His birthday is currently unknown, and his splash art has not been found yet.

Scaramouche’s Astrolabe is named Peregrinus according to the official reveal. Dataminers have determined that this has been changed and is currently named “Errabundus” in the beta.

Scaramouche / Wanderer Ascension Materials

To fully level up Scaramouche from level 1 to 90, here are all of the materials he needs. As of Genshin Impact Version 3.2, all of these are obtainable, so you can start pre-farming for The Wanderer right now.

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Anemo Hypostasis): 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Nobushi drops: 18 Old Handguard 30 Kageuchi Handguard 36 Famed Handguard

Aeonblight Drake drops: 46 Perpetual Caliber

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Scaramouche / Wanderer Talent Materials

Each of The Wanderer’s three battle talents require the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. All of these are also obtainable as of Version 3.2, including the Weekly Boss Drops.

Nobushi drops: 6 Old Handguard 22 Kageuchi Handguard 31 Famed Handguard

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Praxis 21 Guide to Praxis 38 Philosophies of Praxis

Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Daka’s Bell

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Scaramouche / Wanderer Skills

Normal Attack: Yuuban Meigen

Normal Attack

Performs up to 3 attacks using wind blades, dealing Anemo DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina, gathers a build up of high wind pressure, and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Calling upon the power of Anemo, The Wanderer plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

The third hit of the normal attack deals damage twice, with both hits dealing the same amount of damage. The Charged Attack costs 50 Stamina and deals 132.08-237.74-313.69% damage at levels 1-10-15.

Elemental Skill: Henga: Fushi Kakka

Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state.

Windfavored

The Wanderer enters a persistent hovering state, with increased Normal and Charged Attack AoE and DMG. Charged Attacks no longer consume stamina. While this state is active, The Wanderer’s movements gain the following properties: Persistently consumes Sky-Dweller Points to maintain this hovering state; When sprinting, additional Sky-Dweller Points will be consumed for The Wanderer to sprint mid-air; holding down sprint will cause persistent Sky-Dweller point consumption to maintain speed; Jumping expends extra Sky-Dweller Points to increase hovering height; holding jump will cause persistent Sky-Dweller point consumption to increase hovering height.



Running out of Sky-Dweller points will end the Windfavored state.

A second cast during the duration of Windfavored will also end it.

“The world dances in a weightless whirl, presenting a secret that can only be found in the flowers.”

The skill itself deals 95.2% – 171.36-226.1% DMG (levels 1-10-15). The DMG bonus to Normal Attacks goes from 41.75% at level 1 up to 68% at level 10, and 84.25% at level 15. For Charge Attacks, the DMG bonus is slightly lower at 33.4-54.4-67.4% (levels 1-10-15).

Scaramouche is granted 100 Sky-Dweller Points on cast, and the Hanega: Fushi Kakka has a cooldown of 6 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate

Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG.

If character is in the Windfavored state due to the skill Hanega: Fushi Kakka, Windfavored state will end after casting.

“Bright be the narrowed gaze of the sky, casting its gaze on dreams both past and present, like radiance washing over dust on the winds.”

The skill deals 5 hits, each hit ranging from 147.2% at level 1 to 264.96% at level 10 and 349.6% at level 15. Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate has a cooldown of 15 seconds and costs 60 Energy to cast.

Scaramouche / Wanderer Passive Talents

Strum the Swirling Winds

Mora expended when ascending Bows and Catalysts is decreased by 50%.

Jade-Claimed Flower

If Hanega: Fushi Kakka comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, this instance of the Windfavored state will obtain buffs according to the contacted element: Hydro: Sky-Dweller Point cap increases by 20. Pyro: ATK increases by 30%. Cryo: CRIT Rate increases by 20%. Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, 0.6 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored in this manner every 0.2s.

You can have 2 different kinds of these buffs simultaneously.

Gales of Reverie

When The Wanderer hits opponents with Normal and Charged Attacks in his Windfavored state, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect: The next time The Wanderer sprints while in this instance of the Windfavored state, this effect will be removed, this sprint instance will not consume any Sky-Dweller Points, and he will fire off 4 wind arrows that deal 35% of his ATK as Anemo DMG each.

For each Normal and Charged Attack that does not produce this effect, the next attack of those kinds will have a 12% increase chance of producing it. The calculation of the effect production is done once every 0.1s.

Scaramouche / Wanderer Constellations

Shoban: Mofuryu Hagyou

When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%.

Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% additional ATK as DMG. You must unlock the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” first.

Niban: Ebirajima Tsuki no Shiranami

When in the Windfavored State, the Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate skill will see its DMG increased by 3% per point of difference between the max amount of Sky-Dweller Points contrasted with Sky-Dweller’s present capacity when using this skill.

Through this method, you can increase Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate’s DMG by a maximum of 150%.

Sanban: Kusemai Yugao

Increases the Level of Hanega: Fushi Kakka by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Yonban: Hanazuki Uta no Ukibane

When casting Hanega: Fushi Kakka, should the Passive Talent “Jade-Claimed Flower” be triggered, the character will gain enhancement effects in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Type(s), and also gain a random untriggered enhancement effect.

You need to unlock the Passive Talent “Jade-Claimed Flower.”

Matsuban: Konjaku Torai Tono

Increases the Level of Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Shugen: Kasumimaku Katami Matsukaze

When The Wanderer actively hits opponents with Normal Attacks while in the Windfavored state, the following effects will occur: Deals an instance of 40% ATK as Anemo DMG. This DMG will be considered Normal Attack DMG. Restores 4 Sky-Dweller Points to The Wanderer. Sky-Dweller Points can be restored in this manner once every 0.2s. This restoration can occur 5 times within one Windfavored duration.



Other Scaramouche / Wanderer Details

The Wanderer’s special dish is called Shimi Chazuke, obtained by cooking Unagi Chazuke with him.

Effect: Increases all party members’ Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Increases all party members’ Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: The Wanderer’s specialty. The mildly bitter fragrance of tea and the refreshingly sweet aroma of rice are perfectly blended together, leaving you to wolf it down insatiably. How did he manage to cook something so extraordinary? Ah, your expression must have betrayed this thought to him, for his face suddenly turns grim: “Have you finished yet? Stop gawking and go wash the dishes now.”

His default outfit is called “A Void of Wrathful Emptiness.” Currently, the description is unknown.

Scaramouche’s voice actor for the English voiceover is Patric Pedraza. For Japanese, Tetsuya Kakihara provided the voice, and Min Seung-woo did the Korean voiceover. It’s currently unknown if the voice actors will remain the same for the playable version.