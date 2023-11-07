Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino was set to direct a Scarface remake from a script written by the Coen brothers that's now dead.

Say goodbye to my little friend

Speaking to The Hindu, Guadagnino revealed that he's no longer attached to direct a remake of Scarface. His Scarface reboot was set to be written by Joel and Ethan Coen. “I am not working on Scarface anymore,” he bluntly said.

Earlier in the interview, Guadagnino spoke about adapting and remaking projects in general, which may have explain his change of heart with Scarface. “For me, when approaching any book adaptation or remake, it's about understanding what the story carries within itself that goes beyond the form of the original work,” he explained. “So that you can tell that story from a completely different perspective. Whether it's fresh or not, I cannot tell. But it's different.”

After Challengers, Guadagnino is set to release an adaptation: Queer. The film is based on the 1985 novel of the same name and stars Daniel Craig, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and Drew Starkey. Perhaps he didn't get the same level of understanding from the Coen brothers' Scarface that he did with Queer.

Luca Guadagnino is known for his films Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, and Suspiria (a remake).

Most associate Scarface with the Brian De Palma film starring Al Pacino. The film is iconic for Pacino's portrayal of the Cuban drug lord, with “Say hello to my little friend!” being a pop culture staple. Ironically, De Palma's film is a remake of the 1932 film of the same name.