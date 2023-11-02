Scarlett Johansson didn't appreciate an AI app using her likeness for a quick ad, so she's taken legal action against the brand.

Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action after an artificial intelligence app circulated a since-deleted ad using the Marvel star’s likeness without permission. Kevin Yorn took action on behalf of the Oscar nominee, 38, who is not a spokeswoman for the app in question, Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, Variety reports.

“We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” Yorn told the outlet.

Scarlett Johansson appeared in a 22-second ad posted on X/Twitter by an artificial intelligence image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar.

The ad, reviewed by Variety, begins with an old clip of Johansson behind the scenes of Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Johansson says, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me…” before a graphic covers her mouth and the screen transitions into AI-generated photos that resemble the actor. A fake voice imitating Johansson then continues speaking, promoting the AI app. “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it,” says a voice that sounds like Johansson.

Fine print under the advertisement reads: “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.” Multiple Lisa AI apps, which are created by Convert Software, remain on the App Store and Google Play.

The advent of artificial intelligence — and its use to mimic the likeness of actors, with or without compensation to them — is among the issues at the forefront of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started in July and has more negotiations slated for Thursday.