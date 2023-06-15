Scarlett Johansson has done it all in her career, but there's still one actor that she would “love to work with.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Asteroid City, her latest collaboration with auteur director Wes Anderson, Johansson revealed that she would like to be in a film with Tom Cruise.

At the #AsteroidCity premiere, Scarlett Johansson shares that she'd love to work with Tom Cruise soon pic.twitter.com/VKX8IbwEST — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 14, 2023

If you think about it, it is wild that Johansson and Cruise have never done a film. Perhaps this was an effort by the former to get her name in the hat for the casting of the next Mission: Impossible film, which would be amazing to see.

Tom Cruise is currently embroiled in a war against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release on July 12 (a week before the Oppenheimer-Barbie double feature hits theaters). He's always pushing the limits of practical effects and stunts, and it'd be amazing to see Johansson join one of his films, Mission: Impossible or otherwise.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She's just a few years removed from her double-nominated year at the Oscars when she received both a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nomination for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. While she was a mainstay in the MCU up until Black Widow, Johansson has always found a nice balance of working on independent films in addition to her franchise films. She's currently in production on Transformers One — a film that she will lend her voice to.

Asteroid City will be released in limited theaters on June 16 and expand its rollout on June 23.