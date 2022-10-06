The epic showdown between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on Tuesday night in Vegas lived up to all the hype, and more. It was a prospect show for the ages, highlighting why they’re the projected top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The star youngsters took the floor again for their respective squads Thursday afternoon, with Henderson’s G League Ignite facing Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 for a rematch. While it would have been hard for this game to live up to the first matchup anyway, we barely even got to see them try.

That’s because Scoot Henderson had to leave the game in the first quarter after banging knees with Wemby. Henderson will not return to the game, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. There’s no indication this is a serious injury, but Henderson is still done for the day.

Scoot Henderson left the game and will not return following this collision with Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/xc4xRO8HGx — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2022

This is a huge bummer for basketball fans who were looking forward to these young studs putting up more highlight-reel performances. The first matchup was certainly a sight to behold, with Wemby going for 37 points while knocking down seven 3-pointers and blocking five shots. Scoot Henderson was no slouch, racking up 28 points and nine assists in his own dazzling display.

Victor Wembanyama is widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick because of his ridiculous skill set at his immense size. While nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, his high-end ceiling is that of an all-time great thanks in part to just how unique he is.

Scoot Henderson has the tools to be a future star in his own right as an explosive guard, and there are some who prefer him over Wemby. Let’s hope this injury is truly nothing and he’s back in action soon.