Scooter Braun, the 42-year-old music industry mogul, has finally spoken out about recent rumors regarding the departure of some of his high-profile clients. In an official statement released on Tuesday, August 22, Braun addressed the swirling speculations, HollywoodLife reports.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

While he didn't confirm or deny the reports, he added a humorous twist to his response. On Twitter, he playfully joked, “Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself.” This quip cleverly references the trending meme that humorously claims he's no longer managing various individuals.

Braun's statement follows the news that artists like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande have allegedly severed their professional ties with him. The rumors began to circulate on August 18, with suggestions that Justin Bieber had parted ways with Braun. However, sources close to the “Peaches” singer swiftly denied these claims to Entertainment Tonight, asserting that Bieber and Braun were still collaborating. “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management,” the insider clarified.

Braun's tweet coincided with a Variety article titled “What the hell is going on with Scooter Braun's empire?” In the piece, inside sources hinted at a substantial restructuring happening within Braun's business.

The source explained, “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract, and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO. People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”