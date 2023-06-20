Scotland and Georgia meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Scotland-Georgia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Scotland tops the intense group that features Spain, Cyprus, Norway, and today's visitors. The Scots have nine points in three games, scoring seven goals.

Georgia comes into this game oozing with confidence. The Georgians are undefeated this year, securing a win over Cyprus and a tie to Norway in this tourney, as well as a win over Mongolia in a friendly game.

Here are the Scotland-Georgia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Scotland-Georgia Odds

Scotland: -210

Georgia: +650

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -144

How to Watch Scotland vs. Georgia

TV: ViX

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Scotland Can Beat Georgia

The Scots are ranked 36th in the latest FIFA rankings, a rise from their 42nd placement last December. They are ahead of Russia, Czechia, and Costa Rica. They trail Hungary, Algeria, and Egypt in the ladder.

The Scottish squad certainly got some good momentum, downing Cyprus 3-0 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. This was followed by a 2-0 win over Spain and a 2-1 victory over Norway. In their match against the Norwegians, the Scots took advantage of Erling Haaland's substitution. After the Manchester City star was subbed out, Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean pounced in the 87th and 89th minute for a come-from-behind victory.

The Scots have plenty of playmakers and goal-getters to guarantee their win. Scott McTominay and John McGinn combined for 95 caps and 21 goals for the Blue and Whites. Dykes and Ryan Christie have 14 combined goals for the nation. Andy Robertson and Jack Hendry provide quality offense and defense, scoring six mixed goals among defenders.

Despite not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Blue and Whites made an impressive run in their UEFA Nations League journey. They tallied a 4-1-1 record in League B Group 1. They got 13 of the possible 18 points, topping the group over Ukraine, Ireland, and Armenia. The Scots also registered 11 goals in those six games.

There will be no absentees for Steve Clarke's squad. Scotland needs to maintain its averages of 8.3 shots, 4.7 corner kicks, 2.3 goals, and 42.7% ball possession to win the match. They also need to match their defensive metrics of 9.7 tackles, 8.3 interceptions, and 15.0 clearances.

Why Georgia Can Beat Scotland

Georgia is ranked 77th in the FIFA Men's world rankings, one place higher than their December 2022 record. The nation is ahead of Israel, Guinea, Honduras, and China. Georgia beat Mongolia 6-1 in a friendly match before getting a draw with Norway and a win in their last game.

In Georgia's latest outing against Cyprus, the team managed to get better control of the game. They had 55% ball possession, 19 total shots, two corner kicks, and three big chances. Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring, while Zuriko Davitashvili provided the last goal of the match.

Willy Sagnol's team enjoyed the majority of its fixtures in the previous year. In League C Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League, Georgia secured the tournament double over Gibraltar and North Macedonia, and they got one win and a goalless draw against Bulgaria. They topped the group with 16 of the possible 18 points, scoring 16 goals while conceding just three.

Georgia also enjoyed three friendly matches in 2022. The Jvarosnebi won over Bosnia and Herzegovina in March but had a goalless deadlock with Albania four days later. Their last friendly game was against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, where Sofiane Boufal, Youssef El-Nesyri, and Hakim Ziyech scored the goals.

As an independent nation, Georgia is yet to make it to one of the major tournaments. This might be a good chance for them as they have a generational talent in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Italy's Serie A. Kvaradona has 10 goals in 21 appearances for his home nation. The team still has plenty of players suiting up for different clubs in Europe.

Luca Lochoshvili is absent from the team. Sagnol will be fielding Kvaratskhelia with Mikautadze up front. Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Irakli Azarovi, and Nika Kvekveskiri will take the midfield. Captain Guram Kashia makes his place in the defense. Giorgi Loria is the most capped goalkeeper for the team with 77.

Final Scotland-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Both teams remain spotless in their group, although Scotland has the better record. The Scots have been much better in the scoring department over the Crusaders. Scotland will be lucky if they can secure a clean sheet, but they have better players on the pitch and on paper.

Final Scotland-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Scotland (-210), Over .25 goals (+114)