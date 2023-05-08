Scott Baio is the gift that keeps on giving to the Twitter gods following his recent announcement that he’s leaving the state of California because of the homelessness crisis and crime. Baio, the human embodiment of the face slap emoji, is best known for his roles on Happy Days and Charles in Charge, and in recent years for being an outspoken conservative voice in Hollywood.

His Twitter post explains that “After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California.” He then quotes a survey citing the high level of homelessness in L.A. County as his reason for the move.

After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California. “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

This is as close to a hanging curve ball over the plate as Twitter users are ever going to get, and they giddily swung for the fences.

One user tweeted, “Scott Baio is leaving California and heading to Florida. Congratulations, California! Good luck, Florida!”

Scott Baio is leaving California and heading to Florida. Congratulations, California! 👍 Good luck, Florida! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wkMBeA158D — TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@The1OnlyRichie) May 8, 2023

Another proudly proclaimed, “Scott Baio single-handedly raises the IQ level in California by 100 points simply by leaving. Thank you Scott Baio don’t let the door hit you on your way out.”

Scott Baio single-handedly raises the IQ level in California by 100 points simply by leaving. Thank you Scott Baio don’t let the door hit you on your way out. pic.twitter.com/OUQai4oIdF — Brigitte 🇺🇸 #FBR 🌈 (@makeupuface) May 8, 2023

In case those are too polite for your tastes though, rest assured there are plenty of other options: “He’s leaving because there is no work FOR HIM in Hollywood. Scott Baio is a washed up loser.”

He’s leaving because there is no work FOR HIM in Hollywood. Scott Baio is a washed up loser. pic.twitter.com/1M6xZ6E7vn — Just J. (@JLM000) May 8, 2023

Another warm fuzzy read “There was a 3.4 magnitude #earthquake not far from Malibu, California. This is the real reason why Scott Baio is leaving California, isn’t it? The vibrations mussed up his hair.”

There was a 3.4 magnitude #earthquake not far from Malibu, California. This is the real reason why Scott Baio is leaving California, isn’t it? The vibrations mussed up his hair. pic.twitter.com/mVZD08ws5H — Robert Segarra (@Robbiezombie) May 8, 2023

It wasn’t all laughs after the news though. One Twitter user dug into the seriousness of the homelessness crisis, and suggested Baio use his fame and pulpit to affect change and try to help in some way rather than leave: “So let’s leave the state & keep the blinders on instead of helping & being advocate for them,” read the tweet. “Nothing says I’m a rich has been snob [sic.] than that.”

So let’s leave the state & keep the blinders on instead of helping & being advocate for them. Nothing says I’m a rich has been snob than that. https://t.co/7uudUcUV6s — Shelly (@Shelly373) May 8, 2023

Apparently helping solve the homelessness crisis is one task Charles doesn’t want to be in charge of.