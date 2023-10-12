Reality TV personality Scott Disick has opened up about the aftermath of his harrowing 2022 car crash, revealing that the accident has had a profound impact on his life in several ways, including a significant decline in his sex life.

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Disick shared his struggles since the Lamborghini rollover wreck near Calabasas, which left him with persistent back pain. He admitted that his back pain, coupled with weight gain, has directly affected his ability to engage in sexual activity.

The accident has left Disick “barely mobile,” and he described the deterioration of his physical condition, saying, “Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight.” Khloé Kardashian, a close family member, urged him to consider starting physical therapy to address his ongoing health issues.

In the episode, Khloé accompanied Disick to a sports rehabilitation center to receive the results of an MRI on his back. The medical professionals informed him that he was on the brink of potentially needing surgery but emphasized that he could still avoid it with focused rehabilitation.

During the visit, one of the workers asked Disick what he used to do for fun before the accident, to which he candidly replied, “sex.” He expressed his commitment to rehabilitation, and in a light-hearted moment, he humorously suggested that perhaps he and Khloé could celebrate his recovery on his 40th birthday.

Scott Disick's revelation provides insight into the lasting physical and personal repercussions of his car accident. It underscores the challenges he faces as he strives to regain mobility and return to a more normal life, including rekindling the physical aspect of his relationships.