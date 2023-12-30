Scott Disick was recently seen out with his ex Chloe Bartoli. She was the woman involved in the 2015 cheating scandal.

It's the end of the year and Scott Disick wasted no time in spinning the block on an old romance. Disick was seen out with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts recently. The two were photographed on Wednesday (Dec. 27) as Disick rocked a pale green shirt, green swim trunks, and a gold chain according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. Bartoli was photographed in a black cover-up and multicolored two-piece.

Bartoli and Disick met in 2006, the same year “The Lord” met Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney and Scott started dating the following year and had several ups and downs in their relationship — many of which were witnessed by fans on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They were on and off until 2015 when Disick was spotted with his hands around Bartoli while he was still in a relationship with the Poosh founder at the time.

“He wouldn’t go home, even though people told him to go home to [Kourtney] and his family,” a source said to People about Disick at the time. “Things were already very tense between him and Kourtney.”

The two called it off for good that year.

However, during their relationship, they welcomed three kids: son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9.

Disick, Kardashian, and Bartoli have all since moved on and were in other relationships during the years. Bartoli married Adam Bernhard — founder of HauteLook. Bartoli has two sons, one named Ozzy from another relationship and Van, a son that the pair welcomed in 2022. As the photos of the two have surfaced there is no information at this time the relationship Bartoli has with Disick and the status of her marriage to Bernhard.

As for Kardashian, she just welcomed a son named Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker in November. Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022 in Italy.

As for Disick, he has dated several people over the years after his 2015 breakup with Kardashian. The father of three has been romantically linked to Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and more.

“Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship,” the source per Entertainment Tonight said at the time. “He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes.”