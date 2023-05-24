Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Scott Eastwood is a famous actor who has starred in several notable films such as Suicide Squad, The Longest Ride, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Wrath of Man, and many others. He is a Teen Choice Awards winner and a Razzie Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Scott Eastwood’s Net Worth in 2023.

Scott Eastwood’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $12 million

Scott Eastwood’s net worth in 2023 is $12 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Scott Eastwood was born on March 21, 1986, in Monterey, California. He studied at Carmel High School. After completing his high school education, Eastwood would enroll at Loyola Marymount University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

After completing his education at Loyola Marymount University, Eastwood tried his hand as a bartender. For the son of the legendary actor, he considers it as one of the most difficult jobs he ever worked.

In an interview with Conan O’ Brien, Eastwood confessed “Bartending was the wildest time [of my life]. It still beats out being in movies or whatever. It still beats out all that., a thousand times.”

Although his career as a bartender was short-lived, Eastwood would go on to pursue an acting career. This didn’t come as a surprise since his father Clint Eastwood is already a household name in the industry. However, in order to avoid accusations of nepotism, Eastwood initially changed his name to Scott Reeves. Furthermore, the younger Eastwood hardly got a free pass from his father to take part in the older Eastwood’s productions.

According to Cheat Sheet, Eastwood said “I don’t think he likes me in his movies. Here’s the thing, he’s put me in a few movies. I’ve auditioned for a lot and haven’t gotten a lot…My dad never gave me a cent. He made me work for everything.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2006, Eastwood made his cinematic debut as Scott Reeves in the war film called Flags of Our Fathers. Flags of Our Fathers would go on to gross nearly $66 million around the world. Since then, Eastwood would become a fixture in the cinemas. He appeared in other films such as An American Crime, Pride, Player 5150, Gran Torino, The Lion of Judah, and Shannon’s Rainbow. After Gran Torino, Eastwood would finally use his real name in the acting credits.

In 2009, Eastwood had a breakthrough performance in the sports movie called Invictus. Here, the Teen Choice Award winner was able to work alongside Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon. Invictus would go on to make $122 million around the world. This led to a starring role in Enter Nowhere in 2011. According to sources, Eastwood’s salary for the film was around $163,000.

Afterward, Eastwood would continue to rise up the ranks after earning more notable movie roles. He continued to star in several films such as Trouble With the Curve, Texas Chainsaw, The Perfect Wave, Fury, The Longest Ride, Dawn Patrol, Diablo, Mercury Plains, Overdrive, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Wrath of Man, Walk of Fame, Mercury Plains, and many others. In fact, Eastwood also lent his acting skills to Taylor Swift’s music video for her hit single Wildest Dreams.

But while Eastwood has relatively done well on standalone films, he has also joined some of the most successful movie franchises in the industry. In 2016, Eastwood appeared as Lieutenant GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad. Furthermore, he also joined the highly-watched Fast and Furious films when he first made his debut as Little Nobody in The Fate of the Furious. The Fate of the Furious would break the box office before going on to garner a total gross of $1.2 billion worldwide. Eastwood would reprise his role as Little Nobody in Fast X, after missing out on the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Given that Eastwood has held his own in several films, it isn’t a surprise that the second-generation actor is penciled to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Eastwood is set to appear in several movies such as April 29, 1992, Wind River: Rising, and Tin Soldier.

Although acting may seem like it’s second nature for the budding son of Clint Eastwood, that isn’t always the case. In fact, it took some time before the younger Eastwood could make a name for himself in the Hollywood scene to step out of his father’s shadow.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Eastwood said “I came [to Hollywood] to try and do something and nobody took me seriously. Everyone brushed me off, like, ‘You’re Clint Eastwood’s son, you’re not a real f**king actor.’ Some people are still like that. I never thought I would last in this business, but it finally seems to be working out.”

Aside from being an actor, Eastwood also works as a producer. The Teen Choice Award winner acts and produces in films such as The Perfect Wave, Dawn Patrol, Walk of Fame, and Dangerous. He is also set to produce an upcoming film called Hallow.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Scott Eastwood’s net worth in 2023?