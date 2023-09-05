Scott Pilgrim creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley, is getting ready to release the Netflix anime adaptation of his graphic novels. In a new interview, O'Malley revealed the goals for the upcoming series.

O'Malley will team with BenDavid Grabinski for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and the two spoke to the LA Times about the series. “If you think you know what you're going to see, you don't,” Grabinski promised.

The duo then revealed the goal of the new series. “Our goal was to make something that, if you love the books or movie, this would be really surprising and you'd realize that this is the ideal version of what we could do,” Grabinski revealed. “This could be your first version of Scott Pilgrim or this could be something for someone who knows it really well — we want it to be entertaining and engaging for both audiences.”

In 2010, Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright took a swing at adapting Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was not a financial success, grossing just $49 million, but the film has gained a cult following in the decade-plus since.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an upcoming anime series adaptation that will bring back the case of the 2010 film. It's an especially impressive feat when you consider the names involved in the film including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and Jason Schwartzman are just a few of the names involved that are returning. Abel Góngora directed the series for Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on Netflix on November 17.