Michael Cera, who is set to reprise the role of Scott Pilgrim in Netflix's anime series, was the cast's “cheerleader.”

An enthusiastic Cera

In Netflix's character profiles for Tudum, Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, spoke about Cera's return. “We really appreciated Michael Cera's enthusiasm for this new take on the story. He thought our ideas and our scripts were even funnier than we did,” he said.

After recording sessions, O'Malley would receive texts from Cera. “Once Michael read it, he became a cheerleader for the rest of the cast,” O'Malley revealed. “I think his enthusiasm went a log way for us.”

Michael Cera won't be the only cast member reprising their role from Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. A box office bomb, Netflix has decided to put a spin of Brian Lee O'Malley's graphic novel. They are releasing an anime adaptation that retains the beloved actors from the 2010 film.

Plenty of cast members from the 2010 film went on to do big things. The landscape of Hollywood has changed in the past 13 years with the likes of Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead all starring in major projects. They all return, along with Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman, and Ellen Wong.

O'Malley co-wrote the series with BenDavid Grabinski, and the two are co-showrunners. Netflix will release the anime series, properly titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, on November 17. The series will consist of eight episodes.

