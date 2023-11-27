Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creator Bryan Lee O'Malley doesn't seem to have ideas (yet) for a second season of the Netflix anime.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off just hit Netflix, and viewers are wondering about its future. Bryan Lee O'Malley, the creator of the original graphic novels, dished on what the future could hold.

A “self-contained” Season 1

In an interview with Rolling Stone, O'Malley dished on whether or not there is a second season in the works. “It's self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don't have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in,” he said. “I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we'll see.”

He then spoke about viewers' expectations for multiple seasons. “People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season,” he added.

It sounds like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off won't get a second season. While a shame, O'Malley may need to go back to the drawing board before expanding this franchise further.

Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim series ran from August 2004 until July 2010. In 2010, Edgar Wright adapted the graphic novels in live-action form with a star-studded ensemble. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, and Aubrey Plaza were some of the names that starred in the film.

The live-action cast returned for the Netflix anime. O'Malley co-wrote and co-created the series with BenDavid Grabinski. Eight episodes were released on Netflix on November 17.