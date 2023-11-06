Scott Pilgrim vs. the World had a lot of memorable characters in the movie. What are the cast of the film up to now?

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World had quite a stellar cast. Many of you probably recognize the actors from other films, as they've all been quite successful since wrapping up the movie.

Considering the new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series is coming soon to Netflix, it seems like a fitting time to bring Scott back into the limelight. It's all broken down for you to see what the cast is up to now, with help from US Weekly.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast and what they're up to now

Michael Cera

Cera played Scott Pilgrim in the film. His career has been sailing along as an actor since the movie. He's even written and directed several projects, along with starring in This Is the End, Molly's Game, Lego Batman Movie, Sausage Party, Barbie, and others.

In his personal life, he married his longtime partner Nadine in 2018, and in March 2022, they welcomed their first child.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary has continued acting as well after her performance as Ramona Flowers. She's appeared in The Thing, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Fargo (the series), Gemini Man, and Birds of Prey. Additionally, she performs in the musical duo Got a Girl.

Ewan McGregor and her began dating in 2017 and share a son named Laurie, who was born in 2021.

Kieran Culkin

You may recognize Culkin from HBO's massive hit Succession, where he plays Roman Roy. For the role, he's earned a Critics' Choice and a Screen Actors Guild awards, plus several Emmys and Golden Globe nominations.

Before this, he was Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim.

He got married to Jazz Charton in June 2023. They share two children, daughter Kinsey Siox and son Wilder Wolf.

Chris Evans

Evans played Lucas Lee in the movie. He's well-known after starring in Knives Out, Defending Jacob, Gifted, The Gray Man and Ghosted. Also, He's part of the MCU as Steve Rogers, aka Caption America.

In September of 2023, he married actress Alba Baptista.

Anna Kendrick

Kendrick starred as Stacey Pilgrim. She's continued her acting with movies like Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, The Accountant, A Simple Favor, and Trolls. Her short-form series, Dummy, earned the actress a Primetime Emmy nomination. Plus she directed the movie Woman of the Hour.

Alison Pill

Another busy actress after playing Kim Pine, she's landed roles in film and TV. This includes Hail Caesar!, Vice, The Newsroom, American Horror Story: Cult, Star Trek: Picard, and others.

She wed Joshua Leonard in May 2015, and they share a daughter, Wilder, who was born in November 2016.

Brandon Routh

Routh played Todd Ingram in the movie. Before the role, he played Superman in 2006 and returned to the superhero role as The Atom in CW's Arrow. Routh has also been featured in several Hallmark movies.

He married Courtney Ford in 2007. They share a son, Leo James, who was welcomed in 2012.

Jason Schwartzman

The actor who played Gideon Graves went on to star in Moonrise Kingdom, Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and more.

He's also released three albums under his Coconut Records project and was previously in the band Phantom Planet.

Brady Cunningham and he wed in July 2009. They share two daughters.

Scott Pilgrim's movie was memorable, and luckily, fans can revisit him and others in the new anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — coming to Netflix on November 17, 2023.