A new turn-based classic RPG arrives this week on multiple platforms. Here is everything you need to know about Sea of Stars including its release date, platforms, and gameplay and story details.

Sea of Stars Release Date: August 29, 2023

Sea of Stars is coming out on August 29, 2023, for the PC through Steam, on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game is available on Day One on the Game Pass. It was developed and published by Sabotage Studio, best known for The Messenger.

Gameplay

Sea of Stars is a classic turn-based role-playing game, inspired and a homage to classic games of similar design such as the old-school Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy games. In the game, players can explore the world, meet endearing characters, and fight devious enemies In combat, players will need to coordinate adaptive strategies with pre-emptive attacks, rewarding carefully timed strikes and interrupted advances. The game features six playable party members, each with a distinct personality and fighting style. Character progression is completely tied to the story progression, so the game will be completely free of grind. The game promises meaningful encounters over dozens of fights. The game also features a world-influencing day/night cycle that makes the world feel truly alive, gorgeously rendered with classically-styled 2D pixel art.

Story

The story of Sea of Stars tells the tales of Valere and Zale, aspiring youths training to become Solstice Warriors, the land’s sentinels against The Fleshmancer’s monstrous creations. The game features a twisting narrative that makes for an engrossing, wondrous tale with an apocalyptic backdrop.

Explore the world that takes place in the same universe as The Messenger, but not to worry – you can play this game even if you haven’t played The Messenger yet.

