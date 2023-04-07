Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a season where they eclipsed expectations, all starting with the AP Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith. Smith played phenomenal quarterback all year long, managing to squeak the Seahawks into Wildcard Weekend in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. They ultimately lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but overall the season was a success. They now turn to the 2023 NFL Draft in order to build on 2022 and develop a championship caliber team.

The Seahawks have two picks in each of the first two rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they have plenty of draft capital to play with. Despite exceeding expectations last season, they still have plenty of holes to fill on the roster to firmly compete in the NFC. Although they have holes to fill, there are also a few prospects in this year’s draft that they would be wise to avoid. So, who are these players?

Here are two players the Seattle Seahawks must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Draft Profiles via NFL

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 5 overall pick and the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have a plethora of needs across the roster, with interior defensive line being a huge one. With that being said, Jalen Carter out of Georgia could easily be available at No. 5 and No. 20, and he is the exact prospect the Seahawks could be looking for. So hypothetically, the Seahawks should take the risk. However, in reality it would be a mistake to take the Georgia standout.

Carter led the Georgia Bulldogs to the best defense in college football the last two seasons, two seasons that culminated in National Championships. Once the draft process began, Carter was considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick, but off-the-field issues changed that. Carter was charged in connection with a fatal car accident while he was at Georgia, and this caused his name to catapult down draft boards. It is now anyone’s guess where Carter goes, but given the talent and potential, he could still easily go in the first round.

In the Seahawks case, Carter is not worth the risk. Sure, he has a sky-high ceiling and should make an immediate impact from day one. However, the Seahawks had a great season last year by staying out of controversy. Ridding themselves of Russell Wilson and the constant distractions that come with him was the best thing to happen to Seattle since their Super Bowl win in 2014. Adding Carter would risk off-the-field issues becoming the center of attention once again in Seattle, and that is the last thing coach Pete Carroll wants.

Carter is a great prospect, and will surely be selected at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks need to make sure they aren’t the ones who pick him.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Once again, the defensive line is a massive priority for the Seattle Seahawks. They should spend most of their capital in the 2023 NFL Draft on rebuilding that unit. However, this is a deep class on the defensive line, and the Seahawks need to ensure that their need for big men up front doesn’t sway them from being particular. This is imperative in the case of Bryan Bresee out of Clemson. A very intriguing prospect, the Seahawks need to let another team take a chance on the defensive tackle.

Before the draft, Bresee was considered by some as potentially a high first-rounder, even a top 10 pick. As of late, Bresee has been falling down draft boards, and this is exactly why the Seahawks need to avoid him. The 21-year-old has age and potential on his side, but neither are strong enough that Seattle should risk it.

After reviewing the tape, scouts are starting to fear that Bresee lacks the rush sophistication and shed techniques to get into the backfield consistently and effectively. Bresee was better as a rush defender than as a rusher of the quarterback in college, so it is a little nerve-racking that it is his rush defense that is being criticized. Bresee will have the chance to uproot this assessment once he lands in the NFL, but it shouldn’t be with the Seahawks. Seattle needs to opt for more certainty when drafting for a porous defensive line.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft is huge for the Seattle Seahawks. A pleasant surprise last year, they will want to carry that momentum into 2023 and become a true championship contender this season. It is crucial that they draft effectively and selectively in order to put themselves in that conversation.