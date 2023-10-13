The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Bengals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Seahawks are 3-1 this season, and it is thanks to Geno Smith. Smith has thrown for only 846 yards this season, and just five touchdowns, but he has been a good leader. Smith has also taken just seven sacks in the four games played. Kenneth Walker is the lead back, and he has done a good job. He averages 4.4 yards per carry, and he has rushed for five touchdowns. On defense, the Seahawks average four sacks, and six tackles for loss per game. Six different players on the Seahawks have two sacks.

The Bengals have been a shockingly bad team to start this season. Part of the reason is Joe Burrows' health. He has been dealing with a lower-body injury, and that has been a burden. Burrow has passed for 1,045 yards, five touchdowns, and he has thrown three interceptions. Mixon is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. As a team, the Bengals are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. The Bengals have 15 sacks, and Trey Hendrickson has six of them. He also has five tackles for a loss, so he is having a great season.

Here are the Seahawks-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Bengals Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +2.5 (+100)

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-122)

Over: 45.5 (-106)

Under: 45.5 (-114)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bengals Week 6

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Seattle has been playing really well this season. They have a pretty balanced pass rush, and they need to use that to the best of their abilities this week. Cincinnati does not protect their quarterback well, and the Seahawks need to take advantage of that. Burrow is not the most mobile quarterback right now, so he is going to be heavy in the pocket. If the Seahawks can put pressure on Burrow, and force him to try and be mobile, Seattle will cover this spread.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals had a little bit of a breakout game last week. It came out that Ja'Marr Chase was a little bit upset with his target share, and Burrow put those concerns to rest. Chase was targeted 19 times last week, and he caught 15 of those. He had 192 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Burrow ended up passing for 317 yards, and having his best game of the season. He will need to build off that. It is very hard to cover Chase, and Burrow is going to find him now. With the Bengals having a tough time in the ground game, Burrow is going to have to have the same type of game. If he does, the Bengals will cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Bengals Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, and a good one. The Bengals might have found their stride, and that will need to keep going if they want to cover this spread. I personally think the Bengals have found that stride, as well. I will take them to cover this spread and win the game. However, I think the over does hit.

Final Seahawks-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Bengals -2.5 (-122), Over 45.5 (-106)