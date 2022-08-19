Seahawks fans are down bad over Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle after lopsided preseason loss

The post-Russell Wilson era is going poorly for the Seattle Seahawks. Their quarterback situation is looking bleak with neither Geno Smith nor Drew Lock inspiring much confidence yet.

Seahawks fans sat through an abysmal showing from Smith, who got an extended look due to Lock contracting COVID-19, against the Chicago Bears. He played the entire first half and got shut out by the Bears en route to a 27-11 loss.

Smith’s first three drives yielded zero first downs (though the third one would have if not for a penalty) and he navigated Seattle into scoring position just once, setting up a 47-yard field goal that Jason Myers missed. He ended his day with just 112 passing yards while completing 10 of his 18 pass attempts.

Seahawks fans aired their frustrations over the quarterback situation during the loss.

This Seahawks fan aint trying to see Geno Smith or Drew Lock starting this season 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LKPwWehoyH — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 19, 2022

Geno Smith is getting shut down by the Bears practice squad LMAOOOOOO — Cam (Jesse Winker Fight Club™) (@Camden0044) August 19, 2022

That's the Geno Smith I know. 5-12, here we come!#Seahawks — Sean Eyman (@UHawkFan12) August 13, 2022

Although it should be noted that Smith is far from the sole culprit of the Seahawks’ ineptitude, as his wide receivers have screwed him over numerous times, he is not blameless. The 31-year-old veteran is expected to be a steady presence for Seattle. To complicate matters even further, he and guard Damien Lewis also suffered injuries in the loss to the Bears, though neither is seriously concerning.

The Seahawks will be enduring some tough times as they try to find Wilson’s successor under center. Smith may not even be a decent option as a temporary replacement and Lock, who is still just 25 years old, has not shown much potential at the NFL level.