To everyone’s surprise, the Seattle Seahawks soared above all expectations in 2022. No one thought the Seahawks would have a winning record and make the playoffs after trading away Russell Wilson, but they did just that. Even better, they still got a top-five pick thanks to the Broncos imploding after trading for Wilson. Overall, the 2022 season was a smashing success for the Seahawks.

Now, Seattle’s goal this offseason is to continue building on this success. The Seahawks have already had a good start to the offseason, re-signing quarterback Geno Smith to a nice extension. With their starting quarterback back in the fold, now their attention turns to their other needs across the roster.

Seattle has two top-20 picks, fifth and 20th overall, that should go a long way toward rounding out the team. However, the Seahawks could also be very active in free agency, and many top targets could be great additions for this group. Their cap space isn’t super abundant after Smith’s extension, but they could land a big name with some finesse.

The offense seems to be in pretty good shape, but the defense could use some work after struggling for much of last season. Seattle’s defense allowed 361.7 yards per game in 2022, 26th in the league, which is not great for a playoff team. The passing defense was OK, but the run defense was very bad, finishing 30th in the league.

With this in mind, it makes sense to address the front end of the defense in free agency. Fortunately for the Seahawks, there are plenty of great defenders in free agency, and one stands out in particular for them to chase. Without further ado, let’s meet that player.

Why Seahawks must sign Javon Hargrave in free agency

As previously stated, Seattle needs some help up front. While not bad, the Seahawks lack star power on the defensive line, which definitely hurt them at points last season. If there’s an area to invest in this offseason, it’s the defensive line so they don’t routinely get gashed on the ground.

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Javon Hargrave, arguably the best defensive lineman in free agency, is a popular target for the Seahawks. Hargrave gradually improved in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia, leading to him becoming such a coveted free agent this offseason.

The 2022 season was the culmination of Hargrave’s steady improvement. The star defensive tackle racked up a career-high 11 sacks last season, helping the Eagles’ pass rush become truly historic on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. Despite his amazing production, Hargrave somehow didn’t even earn a Pro Bowl nod in a massive snub. Nevertheless, teams and fans alike certainly took notice of his ability.

If they can make the money work, the Seahawks simply must make a push to sign Hargrave in free agency. He is a pass rusher and a run stuffer all in one, which just so happen to be two of Seattle’s biggest needs to address this offseason. If he can maintain his production from Philadelphia, he could single-handedly improve Seattle’s defense drastically and help them take the next step.

While Hargrave is 30 and would cost a pretty penny, his upside is too high for Seattle to ignore. General manager Jon Schneider and co. should absolutely have Hargrave atop their free agency wishlist.