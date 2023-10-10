Geno Smith suffered a mild knee injury in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 contest with the New York Giants. Jamal Adams also sustained a concussion on his first drive back from a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Coming off of a bye week, Pete Carroll gave a couple of key Seahawks injury updates for their Week 6 contest on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carroll said Geno Smith is fine, and he isn't having any trouble with the knee. Jamal Adams should clear concussion protocol as soon as Tuesday. More good news from Monday's practice, LT Charles Cross participated. Cross suffered a toe injury in Week 1 and has missed three games since. His participation in practice doesn't necessarily mean he'll play on Sunday, but it sounds like he's getting closer to a return.

Smith exited the game against the Giants after an awkward tackle out of bounds by Isaiah Simmons. The Seahawks training staff checked out his knee in the locker room, but he eventually returned in the second half. Pete Carroll said he was lucky to avoid a serious injury. Drew Lock took over for two drives at the end of the second quarter and led Seattle to a touchdown. He went 2/6 for 63 yards.

Adams is an important veteran piece in an otherwise young, but highly-promising secondary. Rookie CB Devon Witherspoon announced his arrival to the NFL with a 97-yard pick-six against the Giants.

The Seahawks entered their bye week on a hot streak, winning three straight games. They are 3-1 and hold second place in the NFC West.