Bobby Wagner gets real on Seahawks’ savage treatment of Russell Wilson

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos opened their season up taking on the Seattle Seahawks. It was Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, right out of the gate in Week 1 after leaving for Denver. Because of that, it was one of the more anticipated games of the weekend. Many people were wondering what type of reception the Super Bowl winning quarterback would receive.

As it turned out, the Seahawks fans booed him relentlessly from pregame to finish. Some expected there might be an applause initially. After all, Wilson helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl crown. Alas, that turned out not to be the case.

Former legendary linebacker and member of the Super Bowl winning squad, Bobby Wager, provided his take on why the fans reacted the way they did.

Wagner on reception Wilson received: "At the end of the day fans understand that you have your moment and then you move on. And I think they viewed him as like an opposing quarterback. The reception that he got was what any quarterback that's an opposing quarterback would get." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 14, 2022

There is likely a lot of truth in what Wagner said. But it might be a bit short sided to think there wasn’t at least some added motivation for the Seahawks fans.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos would ultimately be upset by the Seahawks 17-16 in a thrilling finish. Denver fumbled twice inside the one-yard line, costing them points. Despite that, Russell Wilson still had the ball with a chance for the win at the end of the game.

It was like a made for tv movie. Wilson would do to the Seahawks what he did to countless teams as a member of Seattle for 10 years. Instead, Nathaniel Hackett bungled the end of the game, opting for a 64-yard field goal, which missed wide left.