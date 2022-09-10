Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed by fans on Monday. And the veteran head coach decided to leave the decision up to the fans.

Hackett caught wind of these comments on Friday. However, the Broncos head coach isn’t exactly worried about any one player’s reception.

“In the end, for us, it’s about just going out to win a football game. We know it’s going to be a hostile environment, no matter who the quarterback is out there,” Hackett said.

“I think that just the entire organization — I know that they appreciate him, and they know all the games that he’s won and all the things that he’s done for that community and everybody. We are proud to have him here in Denver. We’re going to rally around him and, either way, it’s a hostile place, so we’re excited for it.”

Carroll said whether the Broncos quarterback gets a standing ovation doesn’t matter to him. He will, however, “follow their lead.”

“I’m not going to be involved in that opportunity to react, so I don’t have to make that decision. We will see what happens. I’ll leave it up to the 12s, I think they will know exactly what to do,” Carroll said.

Irregardless of how the fans react to the new Broncos quarterback, Wilson and Denver will have their work cut out for them in Seattle.