Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career.

Tuesday night, Irvin posted to social media, letting everyone know how happy he is to be with the Seahawks again.

Home where I belong! 🙌🏾 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 12, 2022

During those first four years, he accrued 22 sacks and was one of the main cogs in Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks ended up not extending him beyond his rookie deal. Irvin then left for the Oakland Raiders where he spent three seasons, racking up 18 sacks.

But over the last few years, Bruce Irvin has been circulating around the league. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears, respectively. His second stint in Seattle did not last long. Injuries and ineffectiveness kept him moving from team to team.

But now he is back home with the Seahawks where it all began.

Seattle needs his help rushing the passer. Through five games, the Seahawks have just eight sacks. Only the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals have less this season. The inability to get to the opposing quarterback has hurt Seattle defensively. They rank among the bottom of the league in a number of categories.

That, in turn, has put a lot of pressure on Geno Smith and the offense to produce. Somehow, he has done just that. Smith leads the NFL with a 113.1 quarterback rating.