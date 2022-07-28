Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf has been appearing at training camp, but has decided not to participate amid his contract negotiations. Well, it appears that has come to an end. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to a massive three-year, $72.8 million contract extension. Over $58 million of that is guaranteed.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

The contract includes an NFL record $30 million signing bonus, the most ever given to a wide receiver.

Metcalf has blossomed into a superstar wideout in this league. Despite playing college football in relative obscurity at Ole Miss, the image of him next to the rest of his receiving draft class caught scout’s and fans attention. He looked like a behemoth next to his fellow draftees. Yet, he still fell in the draft with eight receivers going ahead of him.

The Seahawks ended up drafting Metcalf with their 2nd round pick, 64th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has met and surpassed expectations through his first three seasons in the NFL.

His rookie year he caught 58 balls for 900 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. But it was his sophomore campaign when he really blew up. DK Metcalf planted his flag in the NFL that season but reeling in 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He came back to Earth last season with 75 grabs for just 967 yards. But Metcalf was still a red zone monster with 12 touchdowns.

Interestingly, there were eight receivers drafted ahead of Metcalf. They were Marquise Brown, N’Keal Harry, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Mecole Hardman, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Parris Campbell, respectively. Only Samuel and Brown can even be compared to the Seahawks wideout.