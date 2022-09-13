DK Metcalf’s classy act prior to MNF vs. Broncos will leave Russell Wilson grinning

The Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone on Monday Night Football, spoiling Russell Wilson’s return as they beat the Denver Broncos 17-16 at Lumen Field. While the fans showered their former QB with boos, there is nothing but love still between DK Metcalf and Wilson, as the signal-caller shouted his former WR out on Tuesday morning.

A video has now also surfaced from prior to kick-off, where a Seahawks fan asked DK for a signature on a #letscookRuss sign. The loyal friend he is, Metcalf refused to sign it. Via BR Gridiron:

DK Metcalf is a real one for this 💯 @brgridiron (via jus10ized/TT) pic.twitter.com/VYx6cyLUNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022

Seahawks Nation might not exactly love DK Metcalf for this, but if Wilson sees it, he’ll be impressed. After all, these two built a special relationship for several years in the Pacific Northwest. Metcalf became one of the best wideouts in the NFL with Wilson throwing to him, registering at least 900 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. He even had over 1,300 yards in 2020.

"Greatest player I ever played with." The jersey swap messages between @dkm14 and @DangeRussWilson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sHeUTOM6s — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see if DK Metcalf can put up similar numbers without Wilson. He finished with seven catches for just 36 yards on Monday, but Geno Smith did have a solid game as QB1. It remains to be seen if he can continue to ball out for the rest of 2022, though.

As for Russ, he completed 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards but just one touchdown. Perhaps the hostile environment in Seattle got to him. Whatever happens, he and Metcalf will always remain friends and the wideout is very appreciative of the veteran QB and what he did for him in his early NFL days.