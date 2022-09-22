Remember the last time the DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks’ offense actually scored points? Good times.

The Seahawks are 1-1 after two games in the 2022 NFL regular season, which was one more win than what most people expected them to have by this point, but they can’t hide the fact that their offense has been anemic, so far. In fact, the last time the Seahawks scored through its offense was in the second quarter of Week 1’s 17-16 stunning upset win at home over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The following week, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks’ offense came up with zero points, with cornerback Mike Jackson scoring the only ones Seattle scored in that contest via a touchdown off a blocked punt. That’s how hard it has been for the Seahawks to cough up points these days.

However, DK Metcalf isn’t one to dwell on what happened to their offense over the last two games.

Via Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle:

“You can’t cry over spilled milk,” Metcalf said. “Six quarters are gone, so we have to look to the future. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but that’s part of the game. Nobody is going to be perfect throughout the whole season, so eliminating the mental errors, the little mistakes we had as an offense, and not put our defense back out there on the field. They played great in the first two games of the season, so it was really on the offense, and special teams needs to clean up our little mistakes and not put our defense in bad situations.”

DK Metcalf’s production is also being negatively affected by the Seahawks’ slow start on the offensive end of the field. He only has 71 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on only 11 receptions after two games. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has already dropped a hint about letting quarterback Geno Smith air the ball more in an effort to inject life into Seattle’s attack that is only averaging 234.5 total yards per game — second-worst in the NFL.

Perhaps DK Metcalf will finally break out in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing 29.0 points per game so far this seaosn.