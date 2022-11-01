DK Metcalf reveals hilarious truth behind Week 4 poop story vs. Lions

When you gotta go, you gotta go. That’s all DK Metcalf was thinking about during one moment in Week 4’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field, as he was being carted off the field. It was initially thought that he suffered a scary injury before that, but it was later revealed that the hulking Seahawks receiver just needed a trip to the bathroom quick.

Several weeks later, DK Metcalf walked down memory lane and revisited that moment during an appearance at the Up & Adams Show, revealing that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll even wanted him to do No. 2 right on the sidelines. Not taking that suggestion from Carroll must be one of the best decisions Metcalf has made in his life. Imagine football fans accidentally seeing a huge athlete taking a dump on the sidelines. That’s not what they came for.

“@PeteCarroll wanted me to do it on the sidelines” DK Metcalf told us the whole poop cart story and it’s everything we could have hoped for 😂 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/QYNvmwQsDt — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 1, 2022

It is also at this point that we remind everyone that DK Metcalf once mimicked a dog peeing as a touchdown celebration back when he was still with the Ole Miss Rebels.

As for that game itself between the Seahawks and the Lions, it was a true barnburner, with Seattle coming out on top of a high-scoring showdown, 48-45. DK Metcalf exploded for 149 receiving yards on just seven catches and 10 targets, He was not able to find the end zone, but what’s important was that he was able to successfully make it to the bathroom.

Metcalf and the 5-3 Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday.