After being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV has moved around quite a bit throughout his first four seasons in the league before landing on the Seattle Seahawks. He spent three seasons with the Rams before getting traded to the Tennessee Titans. Just months after his move to the Titans, Jones was traded again, this time to the Seahawks. Now, with his rookie contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, Jones could hit the open market, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Seahawks and standout LB Ernest Jones IV, who were engaged in extension talks, have amicably paused discussions, per agents @agentturner1 and @Agentbutler1,” Rapoport wrote. “While the sides could pick it back up at any time and he would love to return, Jones appears set to hit the FA market.”

At the college level, Jones spent three years with South Carolina, ranking second across the SEC in solo tackles (59) during his 2019 season. However, without having a true breakout season in college, Jones didn't hear his name called until pick No. 103 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his three years with the Rams, Jones started in 33 games, totaling 320 tackles (176 solo, 144 assisted), 19 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, five-and-a-half sacks, and three interceptions.

While those numbers weren't enough for the linebacker to earn a contract extension, the Rams sent him to the Titans, where he'd spend just six games before being traded to the Seahawks.

Now, with his rookie contract expiring, Jones could test free agency this upcoming offseason.

As noted in Rapoport's report, Jones could be open to staying in Seattle if they can reach a common ground on a new contract. However, with little time remaining in the 2024 season, Jones might be set to join his fourth team in five years.

Considering the number of teams who could use a quality linebacker on their defense, Jones could find himself repping new threads in 2025.

Additionally, the Seahawks are approximately $5 million over the 2025 cap, so retaining Jones on their defense could be a bit of a challenge.

All-in-all, there's a slim chance that teams aren't interested in Jones this upcoming offseason. Whether the Seahawks are the highest bidder is uncertain.