The Seattle Seahawks are almost certainly going to have one of the best groups of wide receivers in the whole NFL with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba joining DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But in Geno Smith’s eyes, Dee Eskridge is also going to play a big part in the passing game.

Smith loves what he is seeing from Eskridge, according to Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. The two have worked out in Florida during the offseason and now could help the Seahawks reclaim a playoff spot.

“Dee is going to do some things,” Smith said, via FOX 13 Seattle. “He’s getting ready to do many things. I know things have started slow for him but doesn’t matter. He is a physical specimen. He’s got everything it takes. He’s studying his butt off. I’ve been with him every single day and we are watching extra film and he looks to be really taking that next step.”

After being drafted 56th overall by the Seahawks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Eskridge has appeared in only 20 games and recorded 191 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Injuries, along with the star tandem of Metcalf and Lockett taking up a bulk of the looks, kept him to a small role.

While the addition of Smith-Njigba means that touches will be even harder for Eskridge, Smith has seen a lot of growth and desire from him.

“I really see the growth in his mindset and his mentality. He wants it,” Smith said, via FOX 13 Seattle. “He’s always wanted it and he’s always had that ability, but obviously he’s had some setbacks but I can see just in his mental makeup that he’s ready to take that next step and it’s my job to help him and that’s why I want to be there with him. He’s working his butt off. He’s super explosive out here on the field. He’s one of the more explosive guys I’ve ever seen. If we can get him where I think he’ll be, I think it will help us out a lot.”

The Seahawks are on the rise thanks to Geno Smith’s emergence as a great quarterback and a fantastic draft class from 2022. Dee Eskridge could be an X-factor that helps them improve even more.