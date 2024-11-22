Following the Seattle Seahawks' important divisional win in Week 11 behind a strong performance from quarterback Geno Smith, the team's leader had a strong message to both his team and the local Seattle area, as the Pacific Northwest continues to face power outages due to severe weather.

“We're not going to use it as an excuse,” Smith said on Tuesday as the Seahawks' headquarters power remains limited, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. “There are a lot of people without power, and we're just blessed to be able to come to work and still do our jobs.”

Smith hit the nation with a reality check as the Seahawks prepare for their Week 12 matchup against another divisional opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. However, Seattle is mostly without power.

Considering the amount of technology involved in the NFL nowadays, this is a larger obstacle than some might realize. Smith joked, however, when bringing up the team's shower situation considering their lack of power.

“Got to man up,” Smith said behind a laugh. “Take a cold shower.”

While Smith and his teammates could use this trying time as an excuse to accept their potential destiny in the NFC West, Seattle's quarterback stood tall and sent the message that the Seahawks will be ready for this matchup, with or without power at the team's headquarters.

And in doing so, Smith reminded many that others out there have it much worse than them, noting some people are without power completely.

As an NFL player with a platform as big as Smith's, this message was inspiring for fans to hear. Not only is the leader taking ownership of their obstacle-filled preparation this week, but he's doing so when the opportunity for excuses is sky-high.

Some people could use something like a lack of power to excuse their inability to prepare, but that's not the route Smith and the Seahawks are going this week.

Seahawks' Geno Smith not allowing weather to impact Week 12 preparation

Maybe it was his destiny to show the NFL what he could do with the added obstacles, or maybe it just shows what type of leader Smith is. While some people let the outside noise affect the bigger picture, Smith is using it to motivate him, and he's showing that this week.

Many remember Smith's famous quote of not writing back after being written off following an up-and-down start to his career, and once again, Smith is showing resilience as a leader.

When looking for qualities for a quarterback to possess, Smith's leadership traits are off-the-charts.

It would be easy for the Seahawks to use the area's weather as an excuse for a potential lack of preparation this week. This team looks to overtake a competitive NFC West division, and adversity is coming at a tough time for Seattle.

But once again, Smith is showing how great of a leader he is, as the Seahawks aim to be prepared for this battle with the Cardinals. With the entire division besides the Cardinals (6-4) sitting at a 5-5 record, each divisional win matters now more than ever.

And if the Seahawks look to make the playoffs this year, this adversity-filled week could be one the team looks at along their journey as a notable moment they overcame what felt improbable.