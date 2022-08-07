Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice.

But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as the backup as the NFL season looms. Lock was particularly impressive in his latest showing, with the offense said to be much more dynamic with him as the signal-caller than Geno Smith.

Smith was asked about the ongoing QB battle amid the news that Lock gained some ground on him. But instead of adding any fuel to the competitive fire, he was vocal that he was right there behind Lock, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk:

“As far as the competition, I’m not the one judging all of that, so I’ll leave that up to the coaches,” Smith told reporters. “But, I think Drew played really well, as I’ve always said, and I will go on record to say that I have his back. No matter what, I have Drew Lock’s back. I want that to be known. We’re teammates, we’re competing, but we’re in the same offense, we’re in the same room, and we’re going to make each other better.”

Geno Smith was always going to have the inside track to start for reasons out of Drew Lock’s control. Smith has had several seasons to acclimate himself to the Seahawks system under Pete Carroll, with him even starting a couple of games last season with Russell Wilson dealing with injury. To hear him full supportive of Lock just goes to show the level of maturity he operates at – something that Lock himself had to appreciate.

“It means a lot,” Lock said regarding Smith’s remarks. “It’s the exact same thing I would say up here. I went through that with Teddy [Bridgewater] last year. When Teddy got announced the starter in Denver, I did everything I could do for him throughout the week and even on gamedays. I would do the same here. Going on the record saying that I got Geno’s back. I’d do everything I can throughout the week to make him feel good going into gameday on Sunday. That’s what that job is. I’d give everything I got for him if that ended up being the case.”

But Drew Lock is six years older and has much more recently been a full-time starter compared to Geno Smith, who hasn’t been one since 2014. While the two are against each other when it comes to who gets the run the show on the field, it doesn’t look like it’s affecting their relationship off of it.