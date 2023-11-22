Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is hoping to overcome the hurdle that has been the San Francisco 49ers in recent memory.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have battled through and up and down first ten games of the 2023-24 NFL season. The Seahawks currently sit at 6-4 on the season, and Smith has largely expanded upon what was a career renaissance of a season in 2022-23; however, Seattle is now trying to bounce back after a crushing divisional road loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in a game that Seattle led by multiple possessions in the fourth quarter.

Up next for the Seahawks is arguably their toughest test of the season, as they will hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night, and now Smith is getting one hundred percent honest on how frustrating the success that San Francisco has had against his team in recent memory has been for him.

“Obviously they beat us three times last year, and to me that’s unacceptable,” said Smith, per Brady Henderson of ESPN's NFL Nation.

When asked whether or not Seattle's offense is better prepared for the matchup with San Francisco's vaunted defensive unit than they were previously, Smith simply said, “We have to find out on Thursday night.”

Of course, the third matchup that Smith referred to about last season's frustration was in the NFC Wild Card round, in which the 49ers had no issues dropping off Seattle.

Geno Smith's status for the game against the 49ers on Thanksgiving is in doubt due to a triceps injury sustained against the Rams that forced him to leave that contest.