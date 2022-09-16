How Tyler Lockett used insider knowledge to beat Russell Wilson, Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks’ week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos was full of storylines. Russell Wilson playing against his longtime teammate Tyler Lockett is just one of them.

With the Seahawks’ recent release of their week 1 Mic ’d-up video, a new storyline has been revealed.

During week 1, the Seahawks had Lockett wearing a microphone. At several points in the game, Lockett can be heard on the sideline telling the defense what is about to happen. This is because Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense were using the same hand signals that he had used with the Seahawks.

Lockett was heard saying “If you see this, it’s a go.” to a Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Lockett then approached fellow wide receiver, DK Metcalf, on the sidelines and stated, “They got our same stuff. I literally called it, when he did this.” as he gestured to his hand.

At the end of the game, when the Seahawks and Broncos players were greeting each other at midfield, Lockett was sure to give a warning to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

As both sides were going their separate ways, Lockett put it simply, saying, “Change them signals.”

In the end, there is no way of knowing if this in turn played a role in the Broncos getting the win over the Seahawks,

The Broncos’ offense struggled heavily at times. They recorded multiple avoidable penalties and fumbled on the goal line twice. Along with this, Wilson finished the day with 340 passing yards and one touchdown.

On the other side, Lockett and the Seahawks put up a strong fight, ultimately ruining Wilson’s homecoming. Lockett finished the day with just three receptions for 28 yards. But his presense was felt all over the field.

A debatable play call, paired alongside poor time management ultimately put the Broncos in a tough decision. And it led to their loss.