One of the quieter quarterback battles around the NFL has taken place at Seattle Seahawks training camp. The organization made news earlier this offseason by trading away Russell Wilson after his ten seasons with the franchise. In addition to the collection of draft picks that were sent back to the Seahawks, one of the players who made his way to the franchise was quarterback Drew Lock. Head coach Pete Carroll had some interesting comments surrounding the young QB recently at camp.

“I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew does. His movement. His natural ability. His ability to move and throw the ball with his feet in awkward positions at times to get the ball out, his quickness of release,” before Pete Carroll then continued on about Drew Lock. “I saw that stuff, but until I saw the person, I didn’t know…He’s really talented. He has a lot of skills, man, and the game is easy for him in that sense. Physically, he can make all the throws, do the movements, run with the football/ We’ve seen him run a lot out here and take off and go. So, it’s just been kind of the whole package that’s been a surprise to see that he’s just well-equipped.”

This is high praise for the 25-year-old QB. Through three seasons in Denver, Drew Lock has suited up for 24 games and started in 21 of them. He has had some really nice flashes but clearly was unable to earn the team’s trust as a long-term starter. The Missouri product has also health with some notable injuries in his young NFL career. He was limited last season by a major shoulder injury and this could have been a reason for the Broncos’ desire to find a new QB.

Looking forward to this season Lock still sees himself second on the depth chart behind Geno Smith. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks clearly have more familiarity with Smith as he has been a part of the franchise for the past two seasons. However, if Drew Lock continues to impress in training camp he certainly has the potential to climb to the starting quarterback job even if it isn’t for opening day.