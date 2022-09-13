When Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams was carted off the field during Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos, there were legitimate concerns that his injury was serious. Unfortunately for the Seattle faithful, those fears came true after head coach Pete Carroll revealed the condition of their safety.

Speaking to reporters following their epic win over the Broncos, the Seahawks tactician shared that Adams sustained a “serious injury” to his quad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the extent and nature of the injury were not specified, that update from Carroll is already enough to raise concerns.

Jamal Adams suffered 'a serious injury' to his quad in tonight's game, per Pete Carroll. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/BqG40n0ahN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

For those who missed it, Jamal Adams sustained the injury after tackling his former Seahawks teammate and now Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Adams caught Wilson, but not perfect as he ended up behind the signal-caller and seemed to hit his leg hard on the ground. It was initially thought that he suffered from a knee issue, though it was his quad that apparently got the brunt of the damage.

🏈By video, our panel of doctors have initial worry for a left knee ACL tear for Seattle #Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Only one clear angle so hopefully the fear isn't confirmed. Full update⏩ https://t.co/6jMDUQWY1S pic.twitter.com/g68xWKMpFu — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 13, 2022

The Seahawks are expected to provide more details on Adams’ injury once he undergoes more test. Here’s to hoping that there will be more positive news that come out of it rather than negative, though. It is only the first game of the season, and for Seattle to keep the momentum going in their favor, they will need every help they can get.

Not to mention that Jamal Adams remains a crucial part of their defense. He had three tackles before exiting Monday’s contest.