By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks were without rookie running back Kenneth Walker in Week 14. He now appears set to return on Thursday night.

An ankle injury sidelined Kenneth Walker on Sunday as the Seahawks took on the Carolina Panthers. In his place, the Seahawks turned to Travis Homer out of the backfield.

With the Seahawks set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, head coach Pete Carroll expects to have his starting ball carrier back on the field.

Since Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny went down earlier in the season, Kenneth Walker has stepped into the starting role. Upon his arrival, he quickly emerged as a key contributor to this explosive offense.

On the season, Kenneth Walker has appeared in 11 games, earning seven total starts. He has carried the ball 138 times, totaling 649 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. His nine rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh in the NFL. Through the air, he has added 19 receptions for 116 receiving yards on 26 total targets.

Walker has played a key role in the Seahawks currently having a 7-6 record on the season. If the Seahawks hope to take down an elite 49ers defense on Thursday night, his taking the field will be necessary.

The 49ers defense, led by Joey Bosa, has allowed the least rushing yards in the NFL with just 976. They have also allowed just nine total rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker has put on several big performances throughout his rookie campaign. On Thursday night, he may have to do so once again.