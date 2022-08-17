Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III has finally underwent surgery to address a hernia that caused some concerns about his playing status in the 2022 season.

There’s a legitimate threat that Walker would miss the start of the season because of the issue, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is now reporting he is expected to make a full recovery after his surgery. The hope is he’ll be out with the team when they play the Denver Broncos in Week 1 in mid-September.

My understanding is that #Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker underwent surgery to repair a hernia — not what is sometimes called a “sports hernia” or core muscle injury — and he’s expected to make a full recovery. The plan is for him to be out there Week 1 if all goes well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

Kenneth Walker III missed Tuesday’s practice because of the hernia; however, head coach Pete Carroll did express optimism that the 21-year-old running back would be able to recover in time for the season.

“Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that. So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that,” Carroll said on Tuesday prior to Walker getting surgery, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener is what we’re shooting for.”

The Seahawks took Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After playing for two years in Wake Forest, he transferred to Michigan State and made it count by recording 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in12 games

Walker figures to be an important player for the Seahawks as they transform their offense. With that said, the team really needs him to get back as soon as he can as they start the post-Russell Wilson era.