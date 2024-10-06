The Seattle Seahawks have had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Seattle started with three straight wins before losing in a shootout against Detroit on Monday Night Football. Now the Seahawks have a chance to advance to 4-1 if they can beat the Giants on Sunday. This game may mean a little more to one former Giant on the Seahawks' defense.

Leonard Williams will play his former team after being traded to the Seahawks during the 2023 season.

Williams spoke about the importance of this game with Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. His interview included a remark that Williams expects will frustrate Giants fans.

Here's what Williams had to say about the difference between Seahawks and Giants fans.

“I might get a lot of hate for this, but in the end of the day, it’s true, and I think it’s known at this point. But it’s just the fan base out here is just amazing,” Williams said on Friday.

Leonard Williams praises Seahawks fans for creating electric atmosphere inside Lumen Field

Leonard Williams continued to praise the 12s for being one of the best fanbases in the NFL.

“You know, they’re there for all four quarters cheering you on. It’s just the atmosphere is incredible,” Williams said. “It’s super loud…it’s electric, and it’s fun to play in (Lumen Field), especially as a defensive guy, because that’s when the crowd gets loud (when the opponent’s offense is on the field). Sometimes you can’t even hear the guy right next to you. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Williams does admit that he is still excited to play his former team.

“I’m still excited to play those guys. I still know a lot of those guys on defense,” Williams said. “So, I’m obviously excited to go out there and play this week at our home, against my rival, against my old team. And, you know, obviously want to make some plays and show out against those guys.”

However, Williams will not be able to go light on film study just because he knows the Giants. New York has turned over their roster, and Williams will have to learn some new faces.

“I‘m honestly trying to treat it like every other game,” Williams said. “I think it would not be good of me to, like, get too high or too low for any specific week. So I’m trying to treat it just like every other opponent. Prepare the same way. And, then, they also only have two O-linemen that I remember from the time I was there. So that’s another reason why I’ve got to study the same way.”

Seahawks fans are sure to be loud on Sunday and create that electric atmosphere that Williams loves.