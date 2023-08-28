Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch’s trial date has been set. Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Cedric Kearns set Lynch’s two-day trial date for November 8 and 9. The trial stems from Lynch’s arrest on suspicion of DUI, not driving in a travel lane, and driving a car without any registration, per The Associated Press.

Lynch entered a not guilty plea in March for all the charges. He was a no-show at the hearing.

Las Vegas, NV police found Marshawn Lynch sleeping behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at 7:30 pm PST on August 9, 2022. Authorities discovered one of the front tires was missing and one rear tire that was “about to fall off.”

Las Vegas police body camera videos show officers pulling Marshawn Lynch out of the car during his DUI arrest pic.twitter.com/eytKTIhQwd — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 11, 2022

Marshawn Lynch was nodding off behind the wheel when police questioned him. When they asked him to step out of the vehicle, he did not comply. Authorities then warned him they would charge him with “obstructing an investigation” if he refused to cooperate. When Lynch did not budge, they forcibly removed him from the damaged vehicle.

Lynch’s attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff insisted their client cannot be charged with DUI since the vehicle was parked.

At the time of the incident, Lynch reportedly did not do a breathalyzer test. However, he consented to a blood test to determine his blood alcohol level.

Marshawn Lynch is one of the greatest running backs in Seahawks franchise history. He had 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 carries in his 12-year NFL career from 2007 to 2019.

Hopefully, Lynch will escape possible jail time when his trial kicks off in November.