The 2022-23 season was gratifying for the Seattle Seahawks in many ways. They clinched an unexpected postseason berth, played a huge role in the revival of Geno Smith and have made out big in the early returns of the Russell Wilson trade. Any moves in NFL Free Agency were going to be gravy for a franchise much farther along than fans could have hoped.

In keeping with the good vibes, the franchise is bringing back an old friend, former second-round pick Jarron Reed. Both sides agreed to a two-year contract, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He is expected to make over $10.8 million in total.

Seattle is determined to bolster their shaky defense and had already added ex-Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’mont Jones on Monday before reuniting with Reed on Tuesday. He played for the Seahawks for four seasons before making pit stops in Kansas City and Green Bay. Seemingly a minor move, Reed should give the team more depth and a little more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

He forced a fumble and recovered two more, while also recording two-and-half sacks last season with the Packers. He is a bit removed from his peak 10.5-sack showing in 2018, but perhaps a return to his old stomping grounds could see him channel that type of production, or at least something close to it.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll are limited in the amount of big NFL free agency moves they can make after re-signing QB Smith, the 2022-23 Comeback Player of the Year, to a three-year contract for $75 million (could be $105 million in incentives). That type of commitment has required them to be prudent yet savvy in their other dealings.

With uncertainty all over the NFC West, even the San Francisco 49ers to a degree, the 12th Man has to be feeling positive about the future outlook of their gritty team.