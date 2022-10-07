NFL world is loving the Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson tension after Broncos choke job

There’s nothing that stings more in professional sports than nearly achieving the pinnacle of team success and then falling short at the last possible moment. That’s what happened to Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, and the Seattle Seahawks back in 2015, when a supposed game-winning touchdown was intercepted by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, effectively denying them the Super Bowl.

And perhaps it pains Sherman more than he would like to admit seven years later, as evidenced by his reaction to Wilson and the Denver Broncos’ late-game blunder during their ugly 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

During overtime, Russell Wilson and the Broncos made the questionable decision to throw the ball at 4th & 1, which was batted away by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Surely enough, Richard Sherman made what he felt about the Broncos’ perplexing yet familiar decision known in a succinct, one-word response.

“Flashbacks,” Sherman wrote.

richard sherman is getting paid to do a therapy session on tv tonight and it’s delightful — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 7, 2022

Sherman also expressed his befuddlement during the Broncos-Colts post-game show, and you could just see the emotions behind Sherman’s plea to his former teammate.

“Run the ball! Run the ball! Got dang it, run the dang ball!” Sherman screamed.

Richard Sherman on the postgame show: "Run the ball! Run the ball! GOT DANG IT, RUN THE DANG BALL!"pic.twitter.com/3e77Z9AWCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

It was Wilson who memorably spearheaded the Seahawks’ offense en route to their Super Bowl win in 2014, while Sherman was a crucial part of the famous Legion of Boom that suffocated opposing offenses. And NFL Twitter, like moths to a flame, were drawn to the tension between the two former teammates.

Hope you do a post game interview with the Great Richard Sherman! — Bob Bixon (@sgarzahawks12) October 5, 2022

Richard Sherman screaming about needing 1 yard and how they should’ve just run the football is a perfect ending to that game — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 7, 2022

Richard Sherman deadass hates Russell Wilson. — Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 7, 2022

I will buy a lifetime Prime subscription if Richard Sherman interviews Russ right now — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 7, 2022

However, some fans also expressed their disappointment that despite the brewing tension between the two, there still hasn’t been a show of outward frustration when the the two meet in person. (There’s this thing called being polite, especially when cameras are rolling around.)

Richard Sherman be talking reckless about Russell Wilson every chance he gets but face 2 face… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/731H7wJ7l2 — Michael 🇲🇽 (@MexicanCosFan) October 6, 2022

Still, these sorts of narratives are what makes tuning into professional sports so fun. All of this supposed antipathy from Sherman towards the $245 million man has been a continuation of the former Pro Bowl cornerback’s nonstop criticism of his former teammate.

Perhaps all of this just stems from the fact that Sherman knows what Russell Wilson is truly capable of, and knows that he has to be held to a higher standard because of the heights he’s reached before.

However, if the Broncos, now at 2-3, continue to struggle, who knows what other barbs Richard Sherman could fire towards the 33-year old quarterback’s way?