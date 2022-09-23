Pete Carroll drops huge Quandre Diggs injury update ahead of Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost Pro Bowler Jamal Adams to a season-ending injury. The official injury report for Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons lists star safety Quandre Diggs as questionable, only raising more concerns for the defense. But on Friday, Pete Carroll put the worry to bed, saying that Diggs will in fact suit up on Sunday.

Via Gregg Bell:

Full Seahawks injury report with practice participation today. Pete Carroll says Quandre Diggs (questionable, knee) is going to play Sunday vs Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/VcjOKWYMga — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 23, 2022

“He practiced today, he got through today,” Carroll said. “He looked good. He looks good to play.”

That’s huge for the Seahawks, especially with Adams already out. Josh Jones will start in place of him. Quandre Diggs was dealing with a knee issue which meant he only partly participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But based on how he looked on Friday, Carroll gave the green light.

Diggs made the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2021, registering a career-high 94 total tackles last season and 66 solo tackles. So far in 2022, he’s collected 11 total tackles. It appears he just had a sore knee from last week’s loss. Nothing serious. A little bit of rest evidently did the trick.

Seattle’s secondary could be dealing with another absence however as Justin Coleman is listed as doubtful, missing Week 2 and failing to practice all week because of a calf injury.

“He’s really getting close, but he’s still doubtful right now,” Pete Carroll said. “It would be hard for him to play this week.”

Needless to say, Quandre Diggs will be even more important against Atlanta. The Seahawks are searching for their second win after getting blown out 27-7 by the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.