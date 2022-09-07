Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no problem with the NFL scheduling Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field in Week 1. In fact, he loves it.

When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, everyone knew that his return to Seattle will be one of the most-awaited games of the season. With that, the NFL didn’t even bother making people wait as they schedule a Seattle-Denver game right in the opener … and with a Monday Night Football schedule no less.

For Carroll, he “thought it was awesome” that they’ll get to meet Wilson early after moving him to enter a full rebuild, per Bob Condotta of Seattle Times.

As to how he’ll prepare facing a quarterback he knows, Pete Carroll admitted that it could be tricky. After all, as much as he knows Russell Wilson, the same goes for the QB towards him and the Seahawks. Wilson is well aware of how they operate, and that could be a challenge for sure.

“I do have as much information as you can have. I’ve probably never known a player any closer than knowing Russ, his quarterbacking, and his playing and his mentality and all of that. He knows me, too. He knows us. So, we’ll see what happens,” Carroll added.

The Broncos have bigger aspirations, especially since their trade for Wilson signals they want to win now. Still, the Seahawks won’t be easy opponents. Despite the uncertainties, though, one thing is clear: Monday Night Football could be off to an explosive start.