Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hold back as he expressed his disappointment in their Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Seahawks and Raiders battled in overtime, but in the end, Seattle just had no answer for Josh Jacobs who dominated from start to finish. Jacobs’ 86-yard run in OT won the game for Vegas, though he also did a lot of damage throughout to keep his team in front for much of the day.

Jacobs finished with 229 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards for a total of two touchdowns in the contest.

Carroll was naturally frustrated with their performance, especially since their defense basically allowed Jacobs and the Raiders do whatever they please on the ground and in the air. The veteran tactician said that it’s “a terrible, frustrating game for us.”

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! #LVvsSEApic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

It’s easy to see where Pete Carroll’s frustration is coming from, though. A win would have kept them neck-and-neck with the San Francisco 49ers for the top spot, but instead, the Niners got a one-game lead over them.

Not to mention that it’s the second straight loss for the Seahawks. They had a solid start to the year and even recently had a four-game winning streak, but they couldn’t have chosen the worst possible time to go on a slump. With several teams eyeing a playoff spot, they can’t afford to keep losing and further slip in the standings.

Hopes are high that the Seahawks will be able to turn things around sooner rather than later, though it certainly won’t be easy with scheduled games against the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.