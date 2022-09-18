Against all odds, the Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 to start the season. Many fans expected the team to struggle in their first game without Russell Wilson. Against Wilson’ Denver Broncos, Seattle was expected to fold pretty easily. However, Geno Smith and the team defied the odds and shocked the world in Week 1.

Apparently, Pete Carroll isn’t satisfied with just a 1-0 undefeated record, based on his motivational speech. A recent report by ESPN revealed that the Seahawks coach reportedly made a presentation about the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who famously went undefeated. Carroll used this to motivate the team, saying that he “knows it’s possible.”

A 20-0 season might be a bit impossible for the Seahawks, but a playoff berth is possible for this squad. Their Week 1 upset over the Broncos proved that they still have what it takes to win games against tough opponents. With so much talent on their roster, they will likely be a tough out for any team in the season.

The Seahawks endured what could be the worst moment of their franchise history when Russell Wilson was traded from the team. Wilson was the face of the franchise, the leader of their lone Super Bowl win. His departure was supposed to signal the start of a much-needed rebuild for the franchise.

The way the Seahawks are playing, though, rebuilding might not be in the cards anytime soon. They travel to sunny San Francisco in Week 2 to face off against the 49ers. A chance at shocking the world by starting 2-0 is in the cards for the team. Can they do it?