Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has had a front-row seat watching San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens make two starts against his team in the last three weeks and he has come away impressed. On Sunday Mullens led the 49ers to a 26-23 victory over the Seahawks throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown. In the game a few weeks ago even the 49ers came away with a loss Mullens threw for 414 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

“He’s good. He’s a good player,” Carroll said on Monday via Pro Football Talk. “Twice in the last three or four weeks with the guy… he’s a really good football player. We hit him, we chased him, he’s accurate, he’s poised, his arm’s plenty good enough, accuracy was there and I thought he’s just good. They’re fortunate to have a guy come out of the depth chart there to come out and play like that. He’s a good ball player.”

At times Mullen has looked like a young guy that looked lost but the last few weeks he has looked a lot more poised, and he now appears like he can be a valuable backup for years to come. Mullens has one more year left on his contract with the 49ers before he will become a free agent.

Most importantly for the 49ers they have two games left against the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, both games that should be good tests to see how well Mullens can perform in high leverage games.